Rutgers Football quarterback Cole Snyder shines at spring game

"I thought the whole offense, me included, did really well today," Snyder said. "Both sides of the ball you can see a lot of improvements from last year. We've been working so hard all spring and all winter. We're still trying to build on everything from last year. I thought we did really well as an offense today."

Snyder, playing against a good amount of returning starters especially in the early going, completed 13-of-16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 22 yards and another score on four carries.

Snyder, who is battling for the backup job with Evan Simon, capped the game's opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown on the ground as he kept the ball on a read option. The third-year player who is a redshirt freshman eligibility wise said he's been learning to run more to gain yards, something he didn't really do in the past.

"I don't think I used my running ability as well to could in high school. I was more focused on drop back passes and stuff like that," Snyder said. "But getting coach (Jay) Butler here and that whole strength staff, they've helped me really become a better athlete and coach Gleeson's offense lets use my legs a little bit more. The combination of those two things have been the biggest things."

The highlight of the game that ended up as the No. 2 play ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays was Snyder's 65-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Washington. On the play, Washington beat the cornerback and snagged the ball out of the air with his right hand in stride and sprinted down the left sideline.

"To start off, our o-line did a great job of holding up upfront, giving us time to make the throw and then Isaiah just made a great catch," Snyder said. "He's been doing that ever since he's been here."

After practice, Snyder has been known to put in the extra work and throw by himself into a net. Now he's looking to build more bonds with his teammates and gain chemistry with them on and off the field.

"Yeah, I've been trying to build a lot of relationships with the players," Snyder said. "I've been here for a couple years now, but just doing more stuff outside of football with them has been a big thing even on the defense."

During his time with the Scarlet Knights, Snyder has learned a few different offenses and has worked with multiple offensive coordinators. Learning a new offense every year is a challenge, but Snyder was grateful to have done it.

"I think you can look at it two ways. You can say I've had three different offensive coordinators in this amount of time. Can I get familiar with the system? Or you can look at it as I've been exposed to a lot of football in this short amount of time, and that's what I'm just trying to do is take the positive from it," Snyder said. "I got to learn from a lot of different coaches. I think that it's been really beneficial."

With offensive play-caller Sean Gleeson back for a second season, Snyder and the rest of the quarterbacks and the offense can better focus on the same playbook and do what is asked of them.

"With coach Gleeson being here for a second year, I think building on something that I already know is going to be really good and not only for me but the whole offense. All the quarterbacks have had the same amount of time in the offense, so I think as we continue to go through installs, all the quarterbacks are feeling a little bit more comfortable," Snyder told TKR. "Coach Gleeson feels more comfortable to put stuff on our plate. I think all the quarterbacks are doing really well, and absorbing everything that coach Gleeson has to offer."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board