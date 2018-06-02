Early Saturday morning, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestling team landed a commitment from class of 2018 wrestler Max Wright. He is originally from Ohio, but is now currently living in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Wright is a 197-pound wrestler who attended Air Force Academy Prep School this past year and will still have all four years of eligibility remaining for the Scarlet Knights.

The Knight Report caught up with Rutgers newest wrestling commit to discuss his decision.

“I chose Rutgers because I have the goal of being an All-American,” Wright told TKR. “I knew I needed to surround myself with teammates that have the same goals as me. Rutgers has a great wrestling program, that’s on the rise, and I felt that it was the best place for me to achieve my goals in all aspects of life.”

Coach Scott Goodall and his staff were pretty excited when they found out about their newest commitment.

“The first coach I told was assistant coach Leonardis,” said Wright. “He was really pumped up. They plan on having me wrestle at 197-pounds.”