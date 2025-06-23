2028 QB Lukas Prock Earns Rutgers Football Offer Following Workout

This past Sunday, Rutgers Football played host to a large contingent of top recruiting targets from both the 2027 and 2028 classes, as they hosted their annual Summer BBQ / Pool Party event at Greg Schiano’s house ahead of the July dead period.
One of the top names on campus was 2028 quarterback Lukas Prock from the Hun School and he worked out in front of the staff and walked away with an offer.
