Published Jun 23, 2025
TKR POD: Cannon Marshall commits, Edwards Decommits & Latest on Kelley
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the commitment of cornerback Cannon Marshall, who is reclassifying to 2025 to join the team this summer (1:00).

They then discuss the decommitment of LB Justin "JJ" Edwards and potentially DB Rihyeal Kelley (10:00). They then close by discussing the Rutgers 7 on 7 from this past Saturday (17:30).

