Rutgers Football lands 2026 DB Cannon Marshall, reclassifies to 2025 class

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounds cornerback prospect hails from Rolesville, North Carolina where he played for at Rolesville High School. However he didn't get much traction on the recruiting trail as a 2025 recruit, so decided to reclassify to the 2026 class and was planning to do a prep year at the Fork Union Military Academy before the Scarlet Knights came calling.

Class of 2026 defensive back Cannon Marshall has committed to the program per an announcement on social media and similar to recent DB commit Latrell Noel , he will go back to the 2025 class to join the Scarlet Knights this summer per a source.

Rutgers Football has done it yet again, for the fifth straight year they have landed a commitment from a prep school prospect, who will instead skip the prep year and enroll immediately.

The Rutgers Football coaching staff was already pretty familiar with Marshall, as they hosted him for a visit along with several of his teammates for the recent Scarlet / White spring game and again for a midweek visit. During that midweek visit, the staff made the decision to offer Marshall and the rest was history.

"Rutgers invited me to come do a workout," Marshall told Rivals. "After that is when they showed me around and offered me. Coach (Greg Schiano) said he that he would love to get me up there as soon as possible."

As mentioned before, this was the fifth year in a row that the Scarlet Knights have had an offseason reclass, as he joins quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2022 -> 2021), linebacker Dariel Djabome (2023 -> 2022), DB Sage Clawges (2024 -> 2023), running back Antwan Raymond (2025 -> 2024) and of course most recently defensive back Latrell Noel (2026 -> 2025) as the other recent reclassified prospects.

With the commitment, Rutgers Football’s 2025 recruiting class now holds 29 total verbal commitments. He also becomes the third North Carolina prospect to sign on with the Scarlet Knights in 2025, joining linebacker Isaiah Deloatch and defensive back Steven Murray.

Now what does Marshall bring to the table? Speed and athleticism. Along with playing football, Marshall also played basketball and ran track for his high school. On the hardwood, he averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. However it was his track numbers that really stand out, as he's posted a 10.6 in 100-meter dash and also has been clocked on the football field running a 4.4, 40-yard dash.

