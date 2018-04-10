Many believe the Scarlet Knights will be poised to earn their highest NCAA placement in school history in 2019, beating the 11th place finish they put together this past season. However, some have been vocally concerned about the heavyweight spot for the 2018-19 roster, and felt it could be a hole too big to overcome. Today, more relief and exhilaration came to the Knights’ doorstep, as Christian Colucci, heavyweight at Lehigh University, announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Rutgers this summer.

In what has been a very young off-season, anticipation and expectations have already begun to surround the Rutgers lineup for the 2018-2019 season. Last week, the Scarlet Knight fans were graced with the news of Anthony Ashnault receiving a sixth year of eligibility. The return of Ashnault filled a void for the Knights, leaving one glaring hole in the lineup - heavyweight.

Colucci, prior to Lehigh, was a NJSIAA State Champion for St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, NJ) at 220-pounds in 2015. He finished ranked the 10 highest 220-pound recruit in the nation by InterMat and the 13th highest by FloWrestling. His first year at Lehigh, Colucci wrestled unattached, going 18-9 in open competition which included winning the East Stroudsburg Open. In Colucci’s first two seasons in varsity competition, Christian compiled a 20-6 record, going 3-0 in dual meets.

Christian Colucci is not exactly a proven starter for Big Ten competition. He has yet to be a full-time starter in a collegiate line up, therefore he will have a little something to prove to the knowledgable and passionate Rutgers faithful. What he does bring is a larger frame, and a quality record in open tournaments, which would lead you to believe that Colucci will be serviceable at the very least.

Coach Goodale and his staff will not need Colucci to be the face of the program, at least for this upcoming season. Nick Suriano, Anthony Ashnault, and some returning veterans will be turned to for most of the leg work in the 2018-19 season. If Colucci can step up to the plate in his first season back home, and win a couple of matches in the NCAA tournament next year, Rutgers could very well find themselves in the elusive top 10 finish that they have desperately yearned for.