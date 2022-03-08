Rutgers Football shuffling around offensive staff

Rumors have been swirling all offseason about the possibility of an offensive coaching staff shuffle and on Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano finally addressed those rumors and made everything clear.

The Scarlet Knights will be moving running backs coach Augie Hoffman over to offensive line, as he has a lot of experience with the position. Hoffman played his college ball as an offensive guard and after that he went on to spend a few seasons in the NFL as well. He’s also developed some notable lineman during his time as head coach of St. Joe’s Regional High School as well, producing various four-star recruits such as Geno Vandemark, Luke Wypler, John Olmstead, Tommy Hatton and many others.

With that move happening, that means former OLine coach Andrew “Andy” Aurich is moving too and he will be the team’s new running backs coach. Aurich has some experience coaching running backs as he was the Princeton Tigers RBs coach back in 2011 where he helped Chuck Dibilio rush for over 1,000 yards. He is currently the only true freshman in Ivy League football history to rush for 1,000+ yards in a season with the Tigers.