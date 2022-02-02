Rutgers Football set to promote Damiere Shaw to Wide Recievers coach

Rutgers Football has officially promoted former Director of Player Development Damiere Shaw to full time assistant coach today, as Shaw will now be known as the team's wide receivers coach.

The Pennsylvania native was most recently the Director of Player Personnel for the Scarlet Knights since 2020 when Greg Schiano first returned as head coach of the program.

Before Rutgers, Shaw spent time at Temple as a graduate assistant, Baylor as a quality control coach and Fordham as the team's wide receivers coach. He has also worked in developing some big name wide receivers during those days as he helped to develop receivers like Robby Anderson (Temple), Keith Kirkwood(Temple) and Denzel Mims (Baylor).

Now how is he as a recruiter? He played his high school ball one of the better programs in the state of Pennsylvania in Cardinal O'Hara and during his time at Temple was raved about as a guy who had solid connections throughout the Northeast.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

2016: Temple (GA)

2017-18: Baylor (QC)

2019: Fordham (WRs)

2020-2021: Rutgers (Dir. of Player Development)

2022-PRESENT: Rutgers (WR)