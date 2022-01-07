Rutgers set to hire Ole Miss asst. Marquise Watson as DL coach

Watson leaves behind a role as Ole Miss’ senior analyst. He also has previous stops coaching at Amherst, Bryant, and was a graduate assistant at Rutgers during the Chris Ash regime.

Rutgers Football’s day on the coaching front is not done as it hired Marquise Watson as its next defensive line coach.

Although he has never been a full-time assistant coach, Watson has been made the fill-in coach for heading out on the road recruiting on multiple occasions for Ole Miss whenever the Rebels were down a man.

Watson checks off a couple of different boxes. For starters, he is a Hillside native who played his high school ball at Paramus Catholic and St. Peter's before heading to Bryant where he went down as one of the best defensive players in program history. He made 256 career tackles playing linebacker and then defensive tackle.

He also is not only a favorite among the players, but he has also built some strong recruiting relationships throughout the state.

Watson replaces Jim Panagos, who joined head coach Greg Schiano’s staff as defensive line coach in 2020.