Rutgers Football hires Minnesota Co-DC Harasymiak as Defensive Coordinator

Rutgers Football's search for their next defensive coordinator has come to an end today as the program announced that former Minnesota Co-DC Joe Harasymiak has been hired to become the Scarlet Knights' next defensive coordinator. Harasymiak is a Waldwick, N.J. native, who comes to Piscataway after three seasons at Minnesota, where he was the safeties coach in 2019 before being elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator in 2020.

Here’s his full bio via GopherSports.com “In 2020, Harasymiak mentored a young group of safeties that were led by junior Jordan Howden and second-year player Tyler Nubin. Nubin finished second on the team with 41 tackles, while Howeden was third with 37 stops. Nubin added one interception and forced one fumble as well. Justus Harris added 19 tackles on the season - sixth on the team - seeing most of his action at the nickel. In 2019, Harasymiak mentored safeties Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden and Chris Williamson. Winfield led Minnesota with 88 tackles and was named a Unanimous All-American and was the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Howden and Williamson finished tied for fourth on the team with 57 tackles and each came up with critical interceptions during the season. Howden made a game-winning interception in the end zone as Minnesota beat No. 5 Penn State last season and Williamson returned a 43-yard interception for a touchdown in a seven-point win to open the season against South Dakota State. The Gophers ended the year with 14 interceptions, which ranked second in the Big Ten.”