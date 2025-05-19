Rutgers Football Opens As Double Digit Favorites Versus Ohio Bobcats

The first Rutgers Football spread of the 2025 season was revealed today, as the Scarlet Knights opened up as favorites against the Ohio Bobcats.

According to DraftKings, the Scarlet Knights opened as 10.5-point favorites against the Bobcats. There is currently no over/under for total points in this matchup.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights covered the spread in seven of their 13 total games, however they were 2-3 on the year when listed a pregame favorites.