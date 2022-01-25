 Rutgers Football DL Jamree Kromah enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-25 08:39:55 -0600') }} football

Rutgers Football DL Jamree Kromah enters transfer portal

Rutgers Football rising defensive lineman Jamree Kromah has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Kromah is a former two-star recruit and hails from Springdale, Maryland. He was a last minute flip on Signing Day back in December of 2017, when he flipped from Old Dominion to Rutgers following an official visit to Piscataway, NJ.

The Maryland native went on to spend four seasons on the banks, appearing in 23 total games racking up 17 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half a sack.

Kromah will have two years of eligibility remaining.

2022 OFFSEASON TRANSFERS.......
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Cole Snyder

Buffalo

QB/WR

Peyton Powell

Cisco College - JUCO

WR

Monterio Hunt

Alcon State University

TE/LB

Zukudo Igwenagu

Massachusetts

OL

Raiqwon O'Neal

TBD

DL

CJ Onyechi

Colorado State

DL

Jamree Kromah

TBD

DB

Alijah Clark

TBD

DB

Naijee Jones

Kent State

DB

Darius Gooden

Massachusetts
