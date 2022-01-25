Rutgers Football DL Jamree Kromah enters transfer portal

Rutgers Football rising defensive lineman Jamree Kromah has entered his name into the transfer portal today according to a tweet from the Rivals Portal Twitter account.

Kromah is a former two-star recruit and hails from Springdale, Maryland. He was a last minute flip on Signing Day back in December of 2017, when he flipped from Old Dominion to Rutgers following an official visit to Piscataway, NJ.

The Maryland native went on to spend four seasons on the banks, appearing in 23 total games racking up 17 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a half a sack.

Kromah will have two years of eligibility remaining.