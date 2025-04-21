Rutgers Women's Basketball lands Boston College forward Néné Ndiaye

The Saly, Senegal native averaged 3.7 points and two rebounds per game over her first two seasons.

This time, the Scarlet Knights added forward Néné Ndiaye, a rising junior with two years of eligibility. She joins point guard Kaylah Ivey as the other former Eagle headed to Piscataway out of the transfer portal this season, as well as JoJo Lacey doing so last season.

For the third time in the last 365 days, Rutgers Women's Basketball has landed a transfer from Boston College.

"Néné Ndiaye is an outstanding athlete, whose length speed and quickness will be impactful on both ends of the floor," head coach Coquese Washington said in a release. "She is dynamic in transition offensively and has the ability to finish at the rim with creativity. Defensive intensity is a strength and adding her defensive mindset to our team is a definite plus."

As a sophomore, Ndiaye started ten of 30 games for Boston College, seeing a jump in production. She averaged 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, including a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds against Pitt.

In her freshman season, Ndiaye also played in 30 games, starting one. She shot 82.9 percent from the free throw line on 35 attempts, and shot 43.3 percent from the floor on just over two field goal attempts per game.

In her limited shot attempts with the Eagles, Ndiaye was able to get shots at all three levels, though most commonly in the paint, with 53.4 percent of her shot attempts coming at the rim in the 2024-25 season, according to BartTorvik's metrics. As a sophomore she also took a jump in three-point attempts, converting on 11 of her 33 attempts after attempting just nine as a freshman. 90.9 percent of those 33 attempts were assisted according to BartTorvik, meaning many of her looks were on spot-up attempts.

Prior to her collegiate career, Ndiaye played her high school ball at Orangewood Academy in Garden Grove, California. She also played for the Senegal U18 National Team and in the 2020 Afrobasket Tournament. She averaged 16 points per game in 2018 and was the Most Valuable Player for her U14 Spain squad. Ndiaye previously played for Arizona Compass Prep and was a member of California Storm Team Taurasi.

Ndiaye comes in as another wing with size at 6-foot-1, and will likely compete for a starting spot. She joins Antonia Bates and Zachara Perkins in the wing rotation, and becomes the fourth transfer portal addition for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers has five open roster spots remaining, with the undergraduate transfer portal window set to close on Wednesday.