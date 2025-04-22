DT Sheffield explains joining Rutgers Football, hopes to reach new level

“I’m trying to get to the next level and I feel like Rutgers gives me the opportunity to do that,” Sheffield said. “Coach Ciarrocca, Schiano, and Brock all have experience and I feel like for my last year that’s where I wanted to go. They know a bunch of people at the next level, give me the ins and outs on how to get there, and I’m just taking advantage of it. Rutgers is a great program and I think I fit in well with it.”

Rutgers Football brought in some offensive firepower during the offseason when North Texas transfer wide receiver DT Sheffield decided to take his talents to the banks.

Sheffield is coming off a senior season at North Texas where he was named an honorable mention All-America by College Football Network and First Team All-American Athletic Conference. He also earned First Team All-Texas honors and was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Sheffield has not only gotten the job done as a receiver, but he also excelled in special teams considering he was named Third Team All-American Athletic Conference as a return specialist in 2024.

“My experience has been very good,” Sheffield said regarding the change of scenery. “I’m used to the weather, but I don’t care where I go and play because I’m just trying to get the job done. We’re executing right now and I’m trying to learn the playbook better.”

He described what it has been like learning under wide receivers coach Dave Brock so far.

“He coaches you hard, but you have to listen, don’t focus on the tone,” Sheffield said. “He stays on us, but just wants the best for all of us and I think he’s a great coach.”

It has been a long and winding college football journey for Sheffield that included stops at Washington State and Northwest Mississippi. He believes head coach Greg Schiano is the guy who can help him get to the next level though and teach him life lessons along the way.

“I’ve learned how to be a man, a better player, and to chop the moment,” Sheffield said. “If anything’s in your way don’t worry about it, just chop the moment. If I want to get to the next level I have to put the work in.”

Sheffield described how he is getting used to a new signal caller in Athan Kaliakmanis.

“We’ve been connecting pretty well,” he said. “I’m getting used to the timing, it’s all about timing, but it’s been pretty good so far.”

This marked the second straight offseason the Scarlet Knights landed a big-time wide receiver transfer with Dymere Miller coming from Monmouth and leading the team with 59 receptions for 757 yards. Sheffield is not focused on other’s success though and is looking to be the best player he can whenever Rutgers takes the field.

“He was a great player, but right now I’m just focused on myself and trying to help Rutgers win a national championship,” Sheffield said. “I came here and gained 10 pounds so far, I have a lot of weight on me now, so obviously you can tell I’m a little bigger.”

Sheffield explained while he prefers the slot considering his size and speed, he is willing to play anywhere and do anything to help Rutgers win.

“I’d say I’m very fast and shifty,” Sheffield said. “I take plays down the field and score a lot, I’m just an all-around great player.”

The Mississippi native also discussed what he sees in the wide receiver room and how the team has a bright future at the position for years to come.

“They’re going to be pretty good once they get it,” Sheffield said regarding the younger receivers. “I think they need a year under their belt and everything will be fine after that.”