Three Takeaways from Rutgers Baseball's Series Versus Minnesota

Rutgers Baseball had another rough weekend, dropping two out of three against Minnesota, who's currently tied for 12th overall in the Big Ten standings. Here are three takeaways from another rough series for Rutgers Baseball.

The Rutgers offense doesn’t produce early in the series For the second straight week, the Scarlet Knights offense didn’t do enough to win games. However the offense exploded in the series finale, but in the end they didn’t do enough to win the series. In the series opener, the Scarlet Knights had the lead early, but gave up five runs in the fifth inning, which essentially sealed the deal for the Gophers. In the end, Rutgers did end up outhitting Minnesota, but they just couldn’t hit with runners in scoring position. In the second game of the series, the Scarlet Knights once didn't get anything going on offense until the bottom of the seventh and again it was too late. On the bright side, they scored 12 runs on 15 hits in the series finale to avoid getting swept.

Rutgers committed too many errors versus Minnesota The Scarlet Knights defense had an awful showing on the weekend, committing seven errors in the series against the Golden Gophers this weekend. However it wasn't just a one game thing, as they committed four errors their 3-2 loss on Saturday as well. Besides the Saturday's game, Rutgers also committed one error in the series opener and two more in the series finale. If the Scarlet Knights’ offense isn’t going to produce on Friday and Saturday, they need to play great defense in order to have a chance to win.