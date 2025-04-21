Rutgers Women's Basketball lands Arizona transfer guard Lauryn Swann

The sharpshooting guard averaged eight points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in her lone season at Arizona, entering the transfer portal on April 1st.

Former Arizona guard Lauryn Swann has committed to the program, announced on social media today. She played one year with the Wildcats as a freshman and will have three years of eligibility remaining. She also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Rutgers Women's Basketball has added another piece from the transfer portal, this time from the high-major ranks.

A native of Queens, Swann was rated as a blue-chip recruit coming out of national power Long Island Lutheran. She ranked 81st nationally as a four-star prospect according to espnW HoopGurlz' rankings, and averaged 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game as a senior.

The 2023-24 Crusaders team featured a stacked roster of high-major talent, including Swann, Syla Swords (Michigan), Kayleigh Heckel (USC), and Kate Koval (Notre Dame), as well as two ranked in the 2026 Top 100 (Olivia Jones and Savvy Swords).

Swann also played her AAU basketball for Exodus on the EYBL circuit, a program that has helped produce several high-major - and eventual WNBA - talents, including former Rutgers standouts Epiphanny Prince and Kia Vaughn.

As a freshman at Arizona, Swann played in 31 of the Wildcats' 33 games, starting five of them. She led the team in three-pointers made (50), while ranking second in attempts (128) and three-point percentage (39.1 percent). She scored in double figures 12 times.

She made three or more three-pointers seven times at Arizona, including a career-high 22 points on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc in a loss to Utah off the benchm and another six three-pointers on eight attempts in a win over Arizona State.

Swann ranked third on the team with a 103 offensive rating, according to Bart Torvik (100 is the "average"), and third among Big 12 freshmen. She entered the portal on April 1st, and head coach Adia Barnes left to take over the head coaching job at SMU five days later. Former Buffalo head coach Becky Burke - whose Bulls squad defeated Rutgers in the WNIT Great 8 - took over for Barnes as the Wildcats' new head coach.

The 5-foot-7 guard gives the Scarlet Knights some much-needed perimeter spacing after ranking 17th in the Big Ten with a 30.2 percent mark from the three-point line. With three years remaining, Swann also gives head coach Coquese Washington another piece for the future with only one freshman (PreciousGem Wheeler) and one sophomore (Zachara Perkins) on the roster prior to Swann's commitment.

After losing a trio of guards (Kiyomi McMiller, Lisa Thompson, Mya Petticord) to the transfer portal and another two (JoJo Lacey, Awa Sidibe) to graduation, Swann is the third addition to the backcourt out of the portal, joining former Stephen F. Austin guard Faith Blackstone and former Boston College guard Kaylah Ivey.

With the addition of Swann, Rutgers now has 11 roster spots filled, with four available remaining.