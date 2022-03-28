Rutgers Basketball's Caleb McConnell declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Following a great fourth season on the banks, Rutgers Basketball senior guard/forward Caleb McConnell has announced that he will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Head coach Steve Pikiell said the following in regards to McConnell's decision via a press release from the university.

"Caleb McConnell has been the ultimate ambassador for our program on and off the court," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "I want to congratulate Caleb on what he has given the Rutgers program in his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight. He is an unbelievable person and has one of our best all-around players on both sides of the floor. He chose Rutgers and has helped our program become what it is today. I have watched him grow from a freshman to an elite defender on any level. I truly believe he is not only the best defender in the Big Ten Conference, but the best defender in the country. I wish Caleb and his family the best in exploring the 2022 NBA Draft process."