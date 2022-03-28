Rutgers Basketball's Caleb McConnell declares for 2022 NBA Draft
Following a great fourth season on the banks, Rutgers Basketball senior guard/forward Caleb McConnell has announced that he will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.
Head coach Steve Pikiell said the following in regards to McConnell's decision via a press release from the university.
"Caleb McConnell has been the ultimate ambassador for our program on and off the court," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "I want to congratulate Caleb on what he has given the Rutgers program in his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight. He is an unbelievable person and has one of our best all-around players on both sides of the floor. He chose Rutgers and has helped our program become what it is today. I have watched him grow from a freshman to an elite defender on any level. I truly believe he is not only the best defender in the Big Ten Conference, but the best defender in the country. I wish Caleb and his family the best in exploring the 2022 NBA Draft process."
McConnell was pretty consistent this year as he was easily the team's top defender, along with also being named the Big Ten Conference's top defender as well.
The Jacksonville, Florida native appeared in 114 games (60 starts) in his four years on the banks. During that time span, McConnell made his mark on the Scarlet Knights record book ranking ninth all time in steals 150. Along with that he also chipped in 718 points, 177 assists, 452 rebounds and 33 total blocks.
At the moment McConnell hasn't signed with an agent yet, as he technically can still come back to the banks for one more season should he chose to do so. TKR has learned that the plan is to get feedback from various NBA scouts before making any decision about his future, so only time will tell if he returns for one last go or not.
McConnell now joins Ron Harper Jr. and Jaden Jones as the third Scarlet Knights to enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.
