Published Mar 13, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Basketball Regular Season Postmortem and RFootball Pro Day
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie, Alec and Craig break down the final game in Rutgers Basketball's incredibly disappointing 2024-25 basketball season following the Double Overtime loss to USC last night (1:30). They discuss what went wrong this season, what they'd fix if they were leading the program and how warm Steve Pikiell's seat should be following a historically disappointing season.

They then discuss the standouts from Rutgers Football Pro Day on Wednesday, what scouts had to say and what Greg Schiano had to say during his presser (40:00).

