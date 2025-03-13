TKR POD: Rutgers Basketball Regular Season Postmortem and RFootball Pro Day

Mike, Richie, Alec and Craig break down the final game in Rutgers Basketball's incredibly disappointing 2024-25 basketball season following the Double Overtime loss to USC last night (1:30). They discuss what went wrong this season, what they'd fix if they were leading the program and how warm Steve Pikiell's seat should be following a historically disappointing season.

They then discuss the standouts from Rutgers Football Pro Day on Wednesday, what scouts had to say and what Greg Schiano had to say during his presser (40:00).