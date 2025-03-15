WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on where Rutgers goes next: “I think our recruiting class is 28th in the country next year, so Ace and Dylan helped us a lot in that area. I think with the settlement, I'm really excited that's gonna help us a great deal and we're gonna keep working like we always do I think other coaches in the league will tell you Rutgers is pretty good and they don't want to play us every day. I know I think you you pretty much can talk to coaches we're gonna be good like we always are I got to try to keep my staff because every year they want to steal them from me and you know hopefully we'll do a great job with our players and we got to jump in the portal too so I'm excited 78 straight sellouts and you know I get the disappointment I have to live with it you know but a lot of good things are happening at Rutgers I think a lot of people would want 78 straight sellouts and they want to have the top 30 ranked recruiting class in the country coming in and if we can retain our guys from this year yeah we'll keep plugging you know I'm a worker and we'll get them to play defense you know and and we'll rebound better but yeah we'll do Rutgers is gonna be fine in the best league in the country coach thank you okay thank you very much.”

Steve Pikiell on his team falling short of expectations: "Yeah I mean you know these guys worked their tail off and you know there's really good players on every team we play against and today they were 23 year old really good players. It’s a really good league you know the ball didn't bounce the way we needed it to, but I understand your expectations. I think the league picked us ninth, but I understand the expectations that I set for this program, which are to win every game and those guys did everything that they could. The ball didn't bounce our way sometimes and you know it was a disjointed year with injuries. I think you know Dylan (Harper) missed most of the month of January, which didn't help us and there were some close games there that we could have won. I'm proud of this team and I take full responsibility for our win-loss record, but I'm really proud of how those guys performed and got better. They are gonna do a lot of really good things in basketball, so I'm really proud of their development.”