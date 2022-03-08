 Caleb McConnell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, other RU honors
Richie Schnyderite and Chris Nalwasky
Rutgers.Rivals.com
It’s official.

Rutgers Basketball’s guard/forward Caleb McConnell is the 2021-22 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The Big Ten Conference announced the news on Tuesday that McConnell, one of the Scarlet Knights captains, has been named the winner of the award given annually to the league’s top defender.

“I feel like I stepped up to that role this summer,” McConnell recently said. “I told (coach Steve Pikiell I wanted to be defensive player of the year because I knew that would help us. I love my identity and being able to take on that challenge but I feel like I’m not done here yet and have so much more room to grow.”

This is a well deserved award for the Scarlet Knights four-year wing from Florida as night in and night out he was tasked with defending some of the nation’s top offensive threats such as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and a few others within the conference.

TOTAL STEALS: 67 (7th in nation / 1st in B1G)

STEALS PER GAME: 2.2 (Tie 6th / 1st in B1G)

DEFENSIVE BOX PLUS/MINUS: 5.3 (1st in B1G)

On top of all that, he also had 21 total steals over a five game stretch which tied him for the second most in the Big Ten Conference since the 2002-03 season.

McConnell is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

As far as other Rutgers honors go, Ron Harper Jr. was named All-Big Ten Second Team and Geo Baker was named All-Big Ten Third Team. Baker, Paul Mulcahy, McConnell, and Cliff Omoruyi were named Honorable Mentions, too.

"In my 30-plus years of coaching, I have coached a lot of great defenders and I can truly say Caleb McConnell is a one-of-a-kind defensive player, who can guard all five spots," Pikiell said in a statement. "I want to congratulate Caleb on this prestigious award. I truly believe he is not only the best defender in the Big Ten Conference, but the best defender in the country."

Big Ten Men's Basketball Honors, 2021-22

Player of the Year

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

All-Big Ten First Team

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

All-Big Ten Second Team

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

All-Big Ten Third Team

Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Freshman of the Year

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Sixth Man of the Year

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Coach of the Year

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

All-Defensive Team

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Eric Hunter Jr., Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wisconsin

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

All-Freshman Team

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Max Christie, Michigan State

Moussa Diabate, Michigan

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Bryce McGowens,

Honorable Mentions

Xavier Johnson, Indiana

Race Thompson, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Maryland

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Michigan

Malik Hall, Michian State

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Northwestern

John Harrar, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

--------------------------------------------------------------

{{ article.author_name }}