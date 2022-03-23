Rutgers Hoops Ron Harper Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft

Following a great fourth season on the banks, Rutgers Basketball senior forward Ron Harper Jr. has announced via social media that he will be entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Harper Jr. was pretty consistent this year as he was the team's leading scorer and was a big reason why they were able to play themselves to a fourth place finish in the Big Ten Conference. Harper's play also caught the attention of the national media as he was named a finalist for the Julius Erving Award — given to the nation's top small forward — for a second year in a row.

The North Jersey native just completed his fourth season with the Knights and it was his best season to date, as he earned honorable mention All-American honors from the Assocaited Press. Throughout this past year Harper Jr. averaged 15.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game all while shooting 44.2% from the field. He also played a key role in getting the Scarlet Knights to their second NCAA Tournament in a row, which is only the second time in program history that Rutgers has made back to back tournaments.

It’s still unknown if Harper Jr. will be drafted or not at the moment, but there were multiple mock drafts throughout the past year that had him varying anywhere from late first to late second and everywhere in between. However right now he is currently rated by most mock drafts somewhere between a mid-second rounder to an undrafted free agent.

