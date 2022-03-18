Jaden Jones declares for NBA Draft, could potentially return

On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball guard Jaden Jones announced that he will enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he has not signed with an agent yet, TKR has learned that decision will be made a little bit further down the line.

Jones originally committed to Rutgers as a four-star, top 100 ranked recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, however he chose to reclassify and enrolled midseason in January 2021. In the end Jones chose the Scarlet Knights over 10 other offers from schools like Alabama, Arizona, LSU, San Diego State, USC and others.

During his one and a half seasons on the banks, Jones saw limited time on the court. The most time that he spent on the court for the Scarlet Knights was through the first few games of the season where he averaged 6.3ppg through eight total games and he saw that number jump to 9ppg in his three starts.

Now this will play a big role on next year's Rutgers team as they can lose as many as five scholarship guys this offseason, as three (Geo Baker, Luke Nathan, Ralph Gonzales-Agee) will graduate and two others (Ron Harper Jr, Caleb McConnell) could choose to pursue professional opportunities as well. The thing that makes this move interesting is that Jones more than likely would've been a starter, if not a key rotational player on next year's squad.