QB Gavin Wimsatt gearing up for year No. 2 at Rutgers

The Rutgers Football team held its first training camp practice of 2022 in hot and sunny Piscataway on Wednesday.

Among the contingent to speak to the media afterwards was redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

“Great first day. Great energy," Wimsatt said. "The offense was moving fast, and everyone was moving well. It was a great first day.”

Wimsatt joined the Scarlet Knights as part of the 2022 recruiting class, but he enrolled almost a full year early last September after playing in three games for Owensboro High School in Kentucky.

Wimsatt saw action in four games completing nine passes for 45 yards while rushing for 68 more yards. He had seven completions in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and threw a dart for a first down on fourth down to extend the go-ahead drive in the win at Illinois in October.

“It’s a lot easier now. I’ve been through the whole cycle. But, this is my first training camp. It’ll be fun, but it is a lot easier going into training camp.”

Wimsatt said the experience he got was truly beneficial.

“I’d say I’m farther ahead for sure. Think about it, I would have been here in January instead," the former four-star recruit said. "I know how the seasons goes and the offseason. I feel like I’m ahead. I got to experience different defenses and going through all the game weeks.”