QB Gavin Wimsatt gearing up for year No. 2 at Rutgers
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!
The Rutgers Football team held its first training camp practice of 2022 in hot and sunny Piscataway on Wednesday.
Among the contingent to speak to the media afterwards was redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
“Great first day. Great energy," Wimsatt said. "The offense was moving fast, and everyone was moving well. It was a great first day.”
Wimsatt joined the Scarlet Knights as part of the 2022 recruiting class, but he enrolled almost a full year early last September after playing in three games for Owensboro High School in Kentucky.
Wimsatt saw action in four games completing nine passes for 45 yards while rushing for 68 more yards. He had seven completions in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and threw a dart for a first down on fourth down to extend the go-ahead drive in the win at Illinois in October.
“It’s a lot easier now. I’ve been through the whole cycle. But, this is my first training camp. It’ll be fun, but it is a lot easier going into training camp.”
Wimsatt said the experience he got was truly beneficial.
“I’d say I’m farther ahead for sure. Think about it, I would have been here in January instead," the former four-star recruit said. "I know how the seasons goes and the offseason. I feel like I’m ahead. I got to experience different defenses and going through all the game weeks.”
On last year's roster, Wimsatt was listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Now he's up to 220 pounds and has seen development in the weight room.
“I was working hard with coach (Jay Butler) and his strength staff," Wimsatt said. "They did a great job, and we’ve all been working hard all summer.”
There is a three-headed quarterback battle ongoing between Wimsatt, sixth-year senior Noah Vedral, and redshirt sophomore Evan Simon. A starter for the season opener at Boston College on Sept. 3 won't be named any time soon.
“I think I’m just doing a good job of building and learning every day," Wimsatt said. "I’m doing what I can do to be the best player. I also studied defenses and being more in tune with the game and feeling more comfortable.”
Despite being locked in a competition, all three quarterbacks, plus the others on the roster, give one another tips and tricks on and off the field.
“It’s been great, honestly," Wimsatt said. "It helps us grow every day. Iron sharpens iron. Us helping each other, it’s definitely helped me for sure. Just with open ears. I pay attention all the time and we’re teaching each other. We’re making sure we don’t make the same mistakes. Evan and Noah are open with that too. We’re helping each other get better.”
Head coach Greg Schiano brought up the idea that more than one quarterback could play in a game if necessary, something that's already been done in the past since Schiano has been back.
“If that’s what he wants to do, then I’m perfectly fine with it," Wimsatt said. "It’s his decision. He knows what’s best for the team.”
Wimsatt essentially skipped his whole senior year of high school, but he did go back and walk at graduation, although he didn't go to prom.
“It was nice. I got to see my teachers and my coaches," Wimsatt said. "It was good to see my family and walk the line with my friends.”
Wimsatt was seen front and center at Jersey Mike's Arena in the winter at basketball games in the student section. There was a lot of buzz about Wimsatt's arrival and potential, but he isn't focused on that.
“A little bit, but I don’t worry about it too much. I just go about my day as a regular person and student," Wiimsatt said. "Mostly, I wanted to see everything about Rutgers.”
The New Brunswick Development Corporation posted on social media on Tuesday this week about signing an NIL deal with Wimsatt, but the highly-touted quarterback is putting that part of the new world of college football on the backburner.
“Right now I’m just keeping the main thing the main thing with training camp," Wimsatt said. "I’m not worried about NIL right now.”
TKR's Richard Schnyderite contributed to this article.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board