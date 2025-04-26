Houston Texans select Rutgers Football DT Kyonte Hamilton in 2025 Draft

Kyonte Hamilton is headed to the NFL.
Rutgers' former defensive tackle was selected in the seventh round with the 224th pick by the Houston Texans.
In four years as a Scarlet Knight, Hamilton compiled 110 tackles - 11 for loss - with six sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble and recovery in 51 games. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior in 2024.
A former wrestler, Hamilton joined the program as a two-star recruit out of District Heights, Maryland, playing for Georgetown Prep.
The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder made an immediate impact at Rutgers, playing in all 13 games as a true freshman. He recorded 22 tackles on the season, also going 3-1 as a heavyweight wrestler under head coach Scott Goodale.
From there, Hamilton started all but eight games (all in 2023) on the defensive line, growing into a starter before breaking out as a senior.
In 2022 and 2024, Hamilton saw time on both the inside and outside of the defensive line, spending much of the 2024 season’s final month playing defensive end due to injuries across the defense. He showcased his versatility, helping improve the Scarlet Knights’ defense in the pass rush.
The Athletic's NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler wrote the following on Hamilton, in his annual draft preview "The Beast":
"Kyonte Hamilton grew up outside of Washington, D.C., and was introduced to football and wrestling by his father at age 5. He starred in both sports throughout middle school and at Georgetown Prep, playing both quarterback and linebacker on varsity. As a senior in 2020, he won a state and national championship wrestling in the 220-pound category. A three-star recruit in football, he was also one of the top wrestling recruits in the country and committed to Rutgers for both sports (gave up wrestling after the 2021 season). Hamilton played in every game the past four seasons and saved his best for his senior year (second on the team with 27 pressures). You can see his wrestling background in his bend and hand strength, especially when he gets underneath blocks and imposes his will. He flashes twitch and fast hands off the snap, but his block recognition to be more of a playmaker in the run game is still developing. Overall, Hamilton is strong, explosive and durable. He’s viewed as an ascending prospect by NFL teams."
--------------------------------------------------------------
