Houston Texans select Rutgers Football DT Kyonte Hamilton in 2025 Draft

Kyonte Hamilton is headed to the NFL. Rutgers' former defensive tackle was selected in the seventh round with the 224th pick by the Houston Texans. In four years as a Scarlet Knight, Hamilton compiled 110 tackles - 11 for loss - with six sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble and recovery in 51 games. He earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a senior in 2024.

A former wrestler, Hamilton joined the program as a two-star recruit out of District Heights, Maryland, playing for Georgetown Prep. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder made an immediate impact at Rutgers, playing in all 13 games as a true freshman. He recorded 22 tackles on the season, also going 3-1 as a heavyweight wrestler under head coach Scott Goodale. From there, Hamilton started all but eight games (all in 2023) on the defensive line, growing into a starter before breaking out as a senior. In 2022 and 2024, Hamilton saw time on both the inside and outside of the defensive line, spending much of the 2024 season’s final month playing defensive end due to injuries across the defense. He showcased his versatility, helping improve the Scarlet Knights’ defense in the pass rush.