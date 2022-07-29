 KICKOFF22 PROMO -- FREE Premium Access for all of August
2022-07-29

KICKOFF22 PROMO -- FREE Premium Access for all of August

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

Rutgers Football training camp is right around the corner and we here at TheKnightReport.net have you covered on everything you need to know about the team, recruiting and more -- all the way up until kickoff versus Boston College.

-- Join us today and get free access for the entire month of August!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: KICKOFF22

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE Premium until KICKOFF DEAL!

IMPORTANT DETAILS.....

- Offer is for new subscriptions only

- The promo code offer is a LIMITED TIME OFFER.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

{{ article.author_name }}