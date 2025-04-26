Chicago Bears select Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai in 2025 NFL Draft

Rutgers Football's running back pipeline has sent another into the NFL. Kyle Monangai, one of the greatest running backs in program history, has been selected with the 233rd overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft. Monangai finished second in program history behind Ray Rice in rushing attempts (669) and yards (3,221), while finishing seventh in touchdowns (27). His 14 100-yard rushing games ranked third in program history behind Rice and JJ Jennings. The Roseland, New Jersey native becomes the third former Scarlet Knights running back currently in the NFL, joining Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) and Gus Edwards (Free Agent). Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear started his career at Rutgers but transferred to Virginia Tech in 2020, reaching the NFL as a former Hokie.

Advertisement

The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards in 2023 while earning unanimous All-Big Ten Second Team honors. He ran for over 140 yards five times, including 145 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech and 163 yards and a touchdown in a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami (FL). He followed it up with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors, the first running back to earn an All-Conference First Team spot since Paul James did so in the American Athletic Conference in 2013. Even after missing two games, Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing attempts (256), while finishing second in yards and fourth in touchdowns. Prior to his breakout as the starting running back in 2023, Monangai showed flashes of effectiveness, including a then-career high 162 rushing yards against Michigan State, as well as combining for 122 yards and two touchdowns in season-opening wins over Boston College and Wagner. He also ran for 77 yards and a touchdown in a win over Illinois in 2021. Monangai first joined the program as a three-star recruit from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.

Following the 2024 season, Monangai earned an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He recorded the following measurements: HEIGHT: 5082 (5-foot-8 1/4 inch) WEIGHT: 211-pounds HAND SIZE: 9 inches ARM LENGTH: 28 3/4 inches Monangai then participated in many of the individual drills in Indianapolis, finishing with the following:

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.60 22nd among RBs 10 YARD SPLITS 1.54 T-8th among RBs VERTICAL JUMP 34.50" T-19th among RBs BROAD JUMP 9' 9" T-20th among RBs THREE CONE DRILL N/A N/A 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A N/A BENCH PRESS N/A N/A