Chicago Bears select Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai in 2025 NFL Draft

Rutgers Football's running back pipeline has sent another into the NFL.
Kyle Monangai, one of the greatest running backs in program history, has been selected with the 233rd overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Monangai finished second in program history behind Ray Rice in rushing attempts (669) and yards (3,221), while finishing seventh in touchdowns (27). His 14 100-yard rushing games ranked third in program history behind Rice and JJ Jennings.
The Roseland, New Jersey native becomes the third former Scarlet Knights running back currently in the NFL, joining Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) and Gus Edwards (Free Agent). Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear started his career at Rutgers but transferred to Virginia Tech in 2020, reaching the NFL as a former Hokie.
The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards in 2023 while earning unanimous All-Big Ten Second Team honors. He ran for over 140 yards five times, including 145 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Virginia Tech and 163 yards and a touchdown in a Pinstripe Bowl victory over Miami (FL).
He followed it up with 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors, the first running back to earn an All-Conference First Team spot since Paul James did so in the American Athletic Conference in 2013. Even after missing two games, Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing attempts (256), while finishing second in yards and fourth in touchdowns.
Prior to his breakout as the starting running back in 2023, Monangai showed flashes of effectiveness, including a then-career high 162 rushing yards against Michigan State, as well as combining for 122 yards and two touchdowns in season-opening wins over Boston College and Wagner. He also ran for 77 yards and a touchdown in a win over Illinois in 2021.
Monangai first joined the program as a three-star recruit from Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.
Following the 2024 season, Monangai earned an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He recorded the following measurements:
HEIGHT: 5082 (5-foot-8 1/4 inch)
WEIGHT: 211-pounds
HAND SIZE: 9 inches
ARM LENGTH: 28 3/4 inches
Monangai then participated in many of the individual drills in Indianapolis, finishing with the following:
NFL Draft Analyst Dane Brugler from The Athletic wrote the following on Pierce in his annual draft preview, "The Beast":
"A three-year starter at Rutgers, Monangai was the featured weapon in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s zone-blocking scheme that was built around the run game. Despite being one of the lowest-ranked recruits in Greg Schiano’s 2020 class, Monangai became one of the best running backs in the Big Ten and finished No. 2 in school history with 3,221 rushing yards (behind only Ray Rice). A first-generation Cameroonian-American, Monangai isn’t going to stand out as the fastest or most powerful back in this class, but he runs hard and decisive, following his blocks on traps and reaches to motor through gaps. His ball security (zero career fumbles) and overall dependability as a workhorse will be appreciated by NFL coaches. Overall, Monangai lacks breakaway speed, but he can pick, slide and weave through the defense with shifty quickness and run toughness. His competitive profile and promising reps on passing downs should make him an effective utility back in the NFL."
