Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam drafted by Baltimore Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft

Another Rutgers cornerback is headed to the NFL.
The pipeline continued with the selection of former Scarlet Knights cornerback Robert Longerbeam, as the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round.
The Alexandria, Virginia native played in 53 career games,
He is the fourth Rutgers defensive back currently in the NFL, keeping up a long tradition under head coach Greg Schiano.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Coming out of TC Williams High School in Virginia, Longerbeam joined the Scarlet Knights as part of the 2020 recruiting class, Schiano's first in his return as head coach. He was ranked as the 35th-best player in the state.
The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder earned two All-Big Ten honorable mentions in 2023 and 2024, growing into a top secondary option as the years went on.
In his career, Longerbeam recorded 154 tackles - 4.5 for loss - with 42 passes defensed, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He also earned the Frank R. Burns Award, given to "the player who demonstrates extraordinary mental and physical toughness during the spring" in 2021 after his freshman year.
Following the season, Longerbeam earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he measured at the following:
HEIGHT: 5110 (5-foot-11)
WEIGHT: 175-pounds
HAND SIZE: 8 1/2 inches
ARM LENGTH: 31 1/2 inches
He also shone athletically in the individual drills.
The Athletic's NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler wrote the following on Longerbeam, in his annual draft preview "The Beast":
"A three-year starter at Rutgers, Longerbeam was an outside cornerback in defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s balanced scheme. A high school quarterback, he showed steady development over his career with the Scarlet Knights, leading the team in passes defended in three of the past four seasons. An urgent athlete with ball skills, Longerbeam has above-average speed and the controlled movements to sink in his transitions and stay in phase at break points. Though he works hard to position himself in coverage, his issues matching up against bigger receivers and getting off blocks in run support make him a potential liability. Overall, Longerbeam is lean and underpowered, which won’t be easy to mask against NFL size. His speed and athletic instincts are NFL-level quality, however, giving him a chance to earn a long-term role. He projects as a rookie backup with upside to be more."
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board