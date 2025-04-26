Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam drafted by Baltimore Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft

Another Rutgers cornerback is headed to the NFL. The pipeline continued with the selection of former Scarlet Knights cornerback Robert Longerbeam, as the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 212th overall pick in the sixth round. The Alexandria, Virginia native played in 53 career games, He is the fourth Rutgers defensive back currently in the NFL, keeping up a long tradition under head coach Greg Schiano.

Coming out of TC Williams High School in Virginia, Longerbeam joined the Scarlet Knights as part of the 2020 recruiting class, Schiano's first in his return as head coach. He was ranked as the 35th-best player in the state. The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder earned two All-Big Ten honorable mentions in 2023 and 2024, growing into a top secondary option as the years went on. In his career, Longerbeam recorded 154 tackles - 4.5 for loss - with 42 passes defensed, five interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He also earned the Frank R. Burns Award, given to "the player who demonstrates extraordinary mental and physical toughness during the spring" in 2021 after his freshman year.

Following the season, Longerbeam earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he measured at the following: HEIGHT: 5110 (5-foot-11) WEIGHT: 175-pounds HAND SIZE: 8 1/2 inches ARM LENGTH: 31 1/2 inches He also shone athletically in the individual drills.

NFL COMBINE NUMBERS DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP 40 YARD DASH 4.39 T-6th among CBs 10-YARD SPLIT 1.50 T-2nd among CBs VERTICAL JUMP 36.50" T-7th among CBs BROAD JUMP 11' 2" No.1 among CBs THREE CONE DRILL N/A Didn't Participate. 20 YARD SHUTTLE N/A Didn't Participate. BENCH PRESS N/A Didn't Participate.