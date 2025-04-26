Rutgers OT Hollin Pierce signs UDFA contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

The Trenton, NJ product stays local and is set to work with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, one of the best in the NFL.

Rutgers' stalwart offensive tackle was not drafted, despite being a consensus Day Three prospect in this weekend's draft, but was able to choose his destination as an undrafted free agent, signing a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 6-foot-8, 344-pounder was a two-time All-Big Ten selection - earning second team honors and a Phil Steele All-America honorable mention in 2024 - while ranking among the Scarlet Knights' career games played leaders with 52, starting 50.

After joining the program as a walk-on prior to the 2020 season out of Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, Pierce burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He played in all 13 games, starting 12 at right tackle. He earned the Mark Mills Second Effort Award as as the program's most improved offensive player during spring practice.

Pierce started all 12 games at right tackle s a redshirt sophomore in 2022, becoming a candidate for the Burlsworth Trophy, the top player in college football who began their career as a walk-on.

In 2023, the Trenton native shifted over to the left side protecting former quarterback Gavin Wimsatt's blindside. He started all 13 games, anchoring a much-improved offensive line that helped star running back Kyle Monangai lead the Big Ten in rushing yards, and allowed the fewest sacks per game in the conference. He was rated as the Big Ten's sixth-best offensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus with a 72.4 overall grade at left tackle.

Pierce continued his strong play as a senior in 2024, earning an 85.4 Pro Football Focus grade, second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally. Monangai had another strong season and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had one of the program's strongest quarterback seasons in a decade. The Scarlet Knights' offensive line earned a spot on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, the award given to the best offensive line unit nationally.

Following his playing career, Pierce earned an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he recorded the following measurements:

HEIGHT: 6083 (6-foot-8 3/8ths)

WEIGHT: 341-pounds

HAND SIZE: 9 7/8 inches

ARM LENGTH: 36 inches

He did not participate in any of the individual drills.