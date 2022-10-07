PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to take on Nebraska under the lights
Rutgers Football is headed back home this weekend for a matchup under the lights of SHI Stadium as the Scarlet Knights welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town.
With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game
GAME NOTES....
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
WHEN: Friday (October 7th) at 7:00pm EST || FS1
WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Nebraska -3.5pts || Over/Under at 48.5pts
PREGAME COVERAGE
- PODCAST PREVIEW SHOW FT. TJ HITCHINGS
- BEHIND ENEMY LINES W/INSIDE NEBRASKA BEAT WRITER
- VIDEO: NCAA Football 14 SIM -- RUTGERS VS. NEBRASKA
- TKR TV: HC GREG SCHIANO PREVIEWS NEBRASKA MATCHUP
- THROWBACK THURSDAY: LOOKING AT BOTH TEAMS STARTERS AS RECRUITS
2021 CORNHUSKERS BY THE NUMBERS...
RECORD: 1-8 (3-9)
POINTS PER GAME: 27.9 points
POINTS AGAINST: 22.3 points
PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 266.4 yds
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 181.2 yds
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 219.1 yds
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 147.0 yds
KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...
-- QB Casey Thompson (94-of-144 for 1265 yards / 7 TDs)
-- RB Anthony Grant (114 car. for 600 yards / 5 TDs)
-- WR Trey Palmer (36 rec. for 480 yards / 2 TDs)
KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....
-- LB Luke Reimer (44 total tackles, 1 sack)
-- S Marques Buford Jr. (28 total tackles)
KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS (2022 stats)....
-- K Timmy Bleekrode (Long of 46 yards)
-- P Brian Buschini (1127 yards, longest punt of 65 yards)
--------------------------------------------------------------
