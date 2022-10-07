News More News
PREVIEW: Rutgers Football set to take on Nebraska under the lights

Anthony Siciliano • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer

Rutgers Football is headed back home this weekend for a matchup under the lights of SHI Stadium as the Scarlet Knights welcome the Nebraska Cornhuskers to town.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know ahead of this week's game

GAME NOTES....

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WHEN: Friday (October 7th) at 7:00pm EST || FS1

WHERE: SHI Stadium (52,454) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Nebraska -3.5pts || Over/Under at 48.5pts

2021 CORNHUSKERS BY THE NUMBERS...

RECORD: 1-8 (3-9)

POINTS PER GAME: 27.9 points

POINTS AGAINST: 22.3 points

PASSING YARDS PER GAME: 266.4 yds

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME: 181.2 yds

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 219.1 yds

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME: 147.0 yds

KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON OFFENSE (2022 stats)...

-- QB Casey Thompson (94-of-144 for 1265 yards / 7 TDs)

-- RB Anthony Grant (114 car. for 600 yards / 5 TDs)

-- WR Trey Palmer (36 rec. for 480 yards / 2 TDs)

KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON DEFENSE (2022 stats)....

-- LB Luke Reimer (44 total tackles, 1 sack)

-- S Marques Buford Jr. (28 total tackles)

KEY NEBRASKA PLAYERS ON SPECIAL TEAMS (2022 stats)....  

-- K Timmy Bleekrode (Long of 46 yards)

-- P Brian Buschini (1127 yards, longest punt of 65 yards)

