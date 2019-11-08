Freshman guard Paul Mulcahy was one of the most hyped incoming freshman to come to Rutgers in a long time. He committed to the school back in May of 2018 and stayed solid with his decision ever since.

On Thursday night, the former four-star prospect from Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J) by way of Bayonne made his college debut as the Rutgers men’s team squeaked out a 73-71 victory against Bryant at the RAC.

“It’s nice to get one under the belt,” Mulcahy told TKR. “There’s a lot to learn from today. We are going to watch a lot of film together and breakdown where we can be better like coach (Steve) Pikiell said. “It was nice to be able to get a win under my belt. We are going to learn from today and we are going to be better. We know what we have to work on. We talked about it right away in the locker room. So, we are going to bounce back.”

Almost immediately after checking into the game, Mulcahy scored a quick layup on a fast break pass from Geo Baker.

“I had some jitters coming into the game. I mean, I was excited,” he said. “Geo just made a real nice pass and I just ran the floor as hard as I could. It was a nice way to get myself into the game.”