Throwback Thursday: Michigan Football starters as recruits
THROWBACK THURSDAY SERIES: Texas State | Ohio State | Kansas | Buffalo | Indiana | Illinois | Maryland | Northwestern | Wisconsin
Time for another Throwback Thursday article. This week we take a look at the Michigan Wolverines football team to see how the starting lineup looked like as recruits back in the day.
Here is a deeper look at the Wolverines roster:
QUARTERBACK:
RUNNING BACK:
WIDE RECEIVER:
TIGHT END:
OFFENSIVE LINE:
DEFENSIVE LINE:
LINEBACKERS:
DEFENSIVE BACKS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell