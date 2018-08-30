Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Texas State Edition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

In our newest feature, we are debuting a Throwback Thursday piece where we look back at what the week's opposing teams starting lineup looked like as recruits.

With this weeks' opponent being a smaller opponent, we look at their top rated prospects at each of the positions since Texas State doesn't land the most highly touted recruits.

Here is a look at the Texas State roster:


QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK:

WIDE RECEIVERS:

TIGHT ENDS:

OFFENSIVE LINE:

*Starting left guard Tate Heitmeier has no profile available.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN:

*Missing defensive end Ishmael Davis.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS:

INSIDE LINEBACKERS:

CORNERBACKS:

*Missing cornerback Dennis Johnson

SAFETIES:

*Missing safety AJ Krawcyzk

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}