Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Buffalo Bulls Edition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

THROWBACK THURSDAY SERIES: Texas State | Ohio State | Kansas

It's Thursday which means it is time for another Throwback Thursday, this week we take a look at the Buffalo Bulls football team to see how the starting line up looked like as recruits.

Here is a deeper look at the Bulls roster:

QUARTERBACK:

RUNNING BACK:

WIDE RECEIVERS:

TIGHT END:

OFFENSIVE LINE:

*Missing LG Paul Nosworthy who transferred in from Grambling State*

*Missing RG Tomas Jack-Kurdyla who transferred in from Vanier College (Canada)*

DEFENSIVE LINE:

*Originally a walk-on, now 6-foot, 277-pounds*

LINEBACKERS:

DEFENSIVE BACKS:

--------------------------------------------------------------

Gtokeerwmbedwhtnukny
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}