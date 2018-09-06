Throwback Thursday: Ohio State Edition
THROWBACK THURSDAY SERIES: Texas State
Back again with our new Throwback Thursday feature, this week we take a look at the Ohio State Buckeyes starting line up to see where the teams starters ranked a recruits.
Here is a deeper look at the Ohio State roster:
QUARTERBACK:
RUNNING BACKS:
WIDE RECEIVERS:
H-BACK:
TIGHT ENDS:
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, OC, RG, RT):
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DT, DT, DE):
LINEBACKERS:
CORNERBACKS:
SAFETIES:
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell