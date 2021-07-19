Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Walker Commitment, Bridges decision
It was another big week for Rutgers football, as they continued their prowess on the recruiting trail in picking up 2022 linebacker Moses Walker.
The 4-star from Erasmus Hall ties QB Gavin Wimsatt and OL Jacob Allen for the highest rating in the class with a 5.9, and checks in at 160th overall in the country. His commitment gave the Scarlet Knights their 15th verbal pledge of the cycle and moved the program up to 13th overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.
On today's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we share more on Walker's commitment impact and also touch on an upcoming announcement from Oliver Bridges, a defensive back who took an official visit On The Banks last month.
