Rutgers Football: Who's Visiting for May 30th Official Visit Weekend?

Rutgers Football will play host to a long list of recruits this weekend for their first Official Visit weekend of the Summer.

Currently the Scarlet Knights' 2026 recruiting class holds 10 commitments and is ranked No. 28 overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. This first weekend for Rutgers will mostly feature mostly uncommitted prospects, but there are a couple of prospects verbally committed who will be on campus as well.

Here at The Knight Report, we offer a quick look at each of this weekend's visitors, their summer visit schedule and where things stand with their