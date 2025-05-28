Rutgers Football DE Eric O’Neill Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Rutgers Football defensive end Eric O’Neill was one of 42 players named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Wednesday afternoon.
The award is named after Pro Football Hall of Fame DB Ronnie Lott and is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player.
O’Neill joined the Scarlet Knights following a stellar junior year campaign with James Madison, where he finished with 52 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season. Those numbers earned O’Neill All-Sun Belt First-Team and College Football Network Second-Team All-American honors.
With the honor, O’Neill becomes the third Scarlet Knight to make the list under Head Coach Greg Schiano, joining defensive lineman Eric Foster (2007) and defensive back Courtney Greene (2008).
