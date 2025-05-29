Rutgers Football Versus Iowa Moved To Friday Night on FOX

For the second season in a row, Rutgers Football had their Big Ten Conference home opener moved to Friday night, as the Iowa game originally set for September 20th, will now kickoff on September 19th instead.
The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on Friday and will be televised on FOX.
Along with that game, Rutgers Football has also announced severn other kickoff times for the upcoming 2025 season and has a few of the TV designations for some games as well.
The full 2025 schedule, along with all of that information can be found below in the TKR schedule or you can find our printable version HERE.
FULL 2025 RUTGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE...
--------------------------------------------------------------
