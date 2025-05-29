2026 Pa. OL/DL Tavian Branch talks Official Visits, recruiting timeline

Rutgers Football's first crop of Official Visits kicks off this coming weekend, and the Scarlet Knights will host several top targets.

Among those recruits will be Pennsylvania lineman Tavian Branch, ranked 14th in the state. He faces a busy month ahead with official visits to Rutgers (May 30th), Oklahoma (June 6th), and Penn State (June 13th), with other potential visits on the horizon as well.

Branch competed in last Saturday's Under Armour Next Camp in Ramsey, New Jersey, with the defensive linemen. Though he can play both sides in the trenches, it looks like his future is on the defensive side at the next level.

Coming off a strong showing at the camp, Branch spoke to The Knight Report about his upcoming Official Visits and a potential decision timeline going into his senior year.