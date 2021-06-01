Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Two Big Visitors Coming This Week
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
It is June 1, which means the extended dead period, which has been in place since March 2020 due to the global pandemic, is officially over. Starting today, prospects are able to take official and unofficial visits to college campuses, and coaches are allowed to evaluate prospects via camps and individual workouts (limited to one hour with one coach for non-official visitors).Rutgers will be hosting a number of players this week, both during the week, as the "Chop Elite Camp" is being held on June 2, and the program will have a handful of official visitors from Friday through Sunday.
Two big-time 2022 visitors have been recently confirmed by The Knight Report and will be coming over the course of the week in Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall LB Moses Walker and Athol Springs (NY) St. Francis DL Jimmy Scott.
Get the latest scoop on where Rutgers stands with each of those prospects in this edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spot podcast.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news