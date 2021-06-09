How did the CHOP22 class fare in the new offensive position rankings:?

As Rivals.com continues to make rankings updates to the Class of 2022, we take a look at the updated rankings for the offensive commits to see which prospects either saw a bump or decline in their positional rankings. FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE

NEW RANKING: No. 3 Dual-Threat /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 3 Dual-Threat THE SKINNY: Although Wimsatt dropped a few spots in the national rankings, he didn’t move an inch in the positional rankings as he is still a top three dual-threat in his class. The Elite 11 finalist committed to Rutgers not too long ago, choosing the Knights over 22 other scholarship offers from programs like Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon and more. Wimsatt is set to visit campus later this month, for more on that visit click HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 24 running back /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 26 running back THE SKINNY: One of the top commitments in the Scarlet Knights CHOP22 class, Brown received a slight bump in the position rankings moving him up two spots. The Pennsylvania native originally committed to the Scarlet Knights back in the end of March and has been very excited about his decision ever since. He also recently took an unofficial visit to campus, where he spoke about that excitement and hanging out with fellow commits right HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 40 Wide Receiver /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 32 Wide Receiver THE SKINNY: Brown's position ranking took a slight dip in terms of position rankings, but he is still among the top 40 wide receivers in the nation. The Florida native committed to the program back in early March after building a very strong relationship with both WRs coach Tiquan Underwood, as the two have gotten very close over the past year or so. He is also slated to visit campus later this month and you can read more about that visit HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 11 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 11 Offensive Tackle THE SKINNY: Like Wimsatt, Allen’s position ranking also remained the exact same as he continues to be slotted in just outside the top 10 offensive tackles in the nation. Since making his decision public back on May 20th, Allen has made it his job to recruit others to join him in the CHOP22 class recruiting other top targets across the country. He was also on campus recently and bonded pretty darn well with the coaching staff and is expected to be back on campus a few more times before the July dead period kicks in. You can read about his recent visit HERE.

NEW RANKING: No. 62 Offensive Tackle /// PREVIOUSLY: No. 60 Offensive Tackle THE SKINNY: White only took a small dip in the offensive tackle rankings going from No. 60 overall to No. 62 and that was more about other prospects jumping ahead of him more than anything else. White's potential is still through the roof as he can could eventually see an overall rankings boost with a strong finish to the camp season along with a big senior year at Hudson Catholic. In the meantime, the North Jersey product has become a ring leader of sorts in this CHOP22 class helping the staff to recruit and land some of their top targets so far, read all about his recruiting efforts HERE.