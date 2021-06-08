Rivals 4-star Jacob Allen recaps first Rutgers trip since March 2020
The weekend of March 7-8 of 2020 was the last chance recruits around the country had to visit schools before the pandemic began wreaking havoc.Kids in the Tri-State era spent that weekend at Rutger...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news