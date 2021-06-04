Rivals four-star RB Sam Brown happy to be back on Rutgers campus
Wednesday marked the first day recruits visited Rutgers since March of 2020 and one of the commits on hand was 2022 La Salle College (PA) running back Sam Brown.The Rivals four-star got to campus a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news