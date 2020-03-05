News More News
Class of 2021 wide receiver Max Patterson talks Rutgers visit

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Rutgers hosted a long list of top targets on Tuesday, including recently-offered class of 2021 wide receiver Max Patterson of Arlington (VA) Yorktown.

Rutgers was the first Power 5 offer for Patterson, but many feel the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is about to blow up, which is why it was great for RU to get him on campus early in the process.

