2026 Pascack Valley LB Adam Shaw Talks Rutgers Offer, Upcoming Visit

One of Rutgers Football’s most recent offers in the 2026 class, linebacker Adam Shaw spoke with The Knight Report shortly after receiving the news.

“I had workout with the staff last Monday,” Shaw told TKR. “I performed so well that coach (Zach) Sparber got coach (Greg) Schiano on the phone and they offered me pretty quickly after that. Things have been moving really quickly with my recruitment, it’s been less than a week. I’m trying to take a step back and really process everything. Rutgers is definitely a school I’m seriously considering. From what I’ve seen so far, they offer a lot, have impressive facilities and strong academics.”