2026 Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board: Defense Edition

As we continue to fast approach Official Visit season, now seems like the best time to take a look at the Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board to see where things stand with some top targets.
After recently taking a look into the offensive big board for the 2026 class, let's now take a look at where things stand on the defensive side of things.
DEFENSIVE END / EDGE RUSHERS (2-3)
Already one guy on board currently in Four-Star edge rusher Wydeek Collier and he is solidly committed, however they want to add a few more guys to this class at the position before it's all said and done.