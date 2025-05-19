Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 19, 2025
2026 Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board: Defense Edition
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

As we continue to fast approach Official Visit season, now seems like the best time to take a look at the Rutgers Football Recruiting Big Board to see where things stand with some top targets.

After recently taking a look into the offensive big board for the 2026 class, let's now take a look at where things stand on the defensive side of things.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING


CLICK HERE TO ACCESS PROMO!!

DEFENSIVE END / EDGE RUSHERS (2-3)

Already one guy on board currently in Four-Star edge rusher Wydeek Collier and he is solidly committed, however they want to add a few more guys to this class at the position before it's all said and done.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement