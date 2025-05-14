Rutgers Football lands 2026 New Jersey OL Cameron Greene

After just receiving an offer earlier this week, Rutgers Football has a commitment from offensive lineman Cameron Greene from South Jersey.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pounds offensive tackle plays for St. Augustine Prep and becomes the ninth commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, as they are now ranked within the Top 35 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.
"Being close to home is huge for me," Greene told TKR. "There is no better college in-state than Rutgers. They are in the Big Ten Conference, combining great academics and great football. Every box is checked."
Earlier this week, Greene worked out for offensive line coach Pat Flaherty at his high school football program's showcase. Not to long after that the Scarlet Knights offered him a full ride and that was it, as Greene made the call on Wednesday night to call Rutgers University his future home.
With this addition, Greene becomes second offensive lineman to commit for the Scarlet Knights in this 2026 class, joining Donovan Johnson from North Carolina.
In the end, Greene chose Rutgers over 12 other offers from programs such as Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.
