Rutgers Football lands 2026 New Jersey OL Cameron Greene

After just receiving an offer earlier this week, Rutgers Football has a commitment from offensive lineman Cameron Greene from South Jersey.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pounds offensive tackle plays for St. Augustine Prep and becomes the ninth commitment of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, as they are now ranked within the Top 35 recruiting classes in the country per Rivals.

"Being close to home is huge for me," Greene told TKR. "There is no better college in-state than Rutgers. They are in the Big Ten Conference, combining great academics and great football. Every box is checked."