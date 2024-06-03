Rutgers Football hosted over 20+ recruits this weekend for their first Official Visit weekend of the summer and so far it's been a great success as they've already landed commitments from nine different prospects.

The highest ranked prospect among that group was Four-Star linebacker DJ McClary out of Snyder High School over in Jersey City, New Jersey and despite being committed to Penn State, made the trip out to Piscataway anyway.

