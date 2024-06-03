Advertisement
2025 Penn State LB commit DJ McClary recaps weekend trip to Rutgers

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football hosted over 20+ recruits this weekend for their first Official Visit weekend of the summer and so far it's been a great success as they've already landed commitments from nine different prospects.

The highest ranked prospect among that group was Four-Star linebacker DJ McClary out of Snyder High School over in Jersey City, New Jersey and despite being committed to Penn State, made the trip out to Piscataway anyway.

"I loved it," McClary told TKR. "I had fun. I was mostly just enjoying the weekend and taking everything in. I'd say the best part of the trip had to be when I got that Tomahawk Steak for dinner one night."

