Rutgers Football is set to host 20+ recruits this weekend for their first Official Visits of the offseason and there's a very good chance that they will come away with some commitments.

On top of that, basketball recruiting is also in full swing as the team looks to add a 13th and final scholarship for the 2024-25 season, while also shifting some of their focus towards the 2025 recruiting class as well.

Do you want the latest recruit scoop on the football side of things? What about the latest hoops scoop on arguably the most anticipated season in Rutgers Basketball history? The Knight Report has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy summer right here on Rutgers.Rivals.com!

So if you don't want to miss out on another Scarlet Knights scoop then sign up now for TKR today and use the promo code CHOP25 to get FREE Rivals premium until Fall Football Camp.

--------------------------------------------------------------

-- Join us today and get FREE TKR Premium until Fall Camp!

-- Are you new to our site? If so, start here to enroll in the promotion.

-- Already a registered user? Start here!

Use the promotional code: CHOP25