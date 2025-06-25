Rutgers Baseball adds Campbell Transfer Infielder Charlie Meglio

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounds infielder / third baseman hails from Jackson, New Jersey and played at Jackson Memorial High School before enrolling at Campbell University ahead of the 2024 season.

Rutgers Football has added another offseason addition via the Transfer Portal, as Campbell University infielder Charlie Meglio has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights recently.

The New Jersey native played two years at Campbell and had a stellar freshman season in 2024, as he earned CAA All-Rookie team honors. Following his first season with the Camels, Meglio entered the Transfer Portal and actually committed to the University of South Carolina before deciding against the move and returned to Campbell.

This past season as a true sophomore, Meglio appeared in 56 games (55 starts) and slashed .255/.332/.500 on the year to go along with 54 hits, 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Meglio joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.